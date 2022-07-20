DSO marks golden jubilee with defence tech showcase

The proliferation of digitally altered videos of people, such as deepfakes, has seen scientists at DSO National Laboratories devise tools to automatically detect them when they are used.

Since last year, the team has been employing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to pick up signs that may not be perceptible to humans.

These signs include poorly rendered fine details such as hair, or unnatural lip movements.

DSO AI scientist Terence Neo, 26, said there is a need to develop tools to detect such fakes across various platforms and identify falsified media.

"When used by malicious actors, such manipulated media can be used to misinform and polarise public opinion," he added.

The AI tool to detect such fakes is among defence technology projects that DSO is showcasing at its 50th anniversary exhibition at the DSO Complex near Kent Ridge.

The event is open only to staff and select guests. Other innovations at the week-long exhibition include those in the fields of unmanned systems, cryptography, cyber security, and miniaturised radio frequency and electronics.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday that DSO is indispensable to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

"It represents, in so many areas, a cutting edge without which we would be at a serious disadvantage because of our constraints of manpower and space," he told reporters at the opening of the exhibition.

DSO has about 1,600 research scientists and engineers working across the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

It traces its history to 1972, when three engineers were tasked by then Defence Minister Goh Keng Swee with studying electronic warfare.

Traditionally secretive about much of its work, DSO aims to provide the SAF and Mindef with cutting-edge technology, to overcome Singapore's constraints of a small population and geographical size.

The organisation has helped develop airborne radars, underwater vehicles for sea mine detection, and capabilities against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Dr Ng said DSO will play a crucial role in the new Digital and Intelligence Service - the SAF's fourth arm, which is slated to be inaugurated by the end of the year.

The DSO AI team said that it is working on making its systems more robust.

Potential weaknesses include how an autonomous vehicle can be fooled by markings on the ground and take a wrong turn.