DSO has come long way in 50 years of tapping technology to help defend S'pore

SINGAPORE - When Singapore’s pioneer leaders like Dr Goh Keng Swee built up the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), they knew that as a small island state, the country had to make full use of technology to overcome its manpower limitations.

However, as critical technologies were sometimes not available to the Republic, he decided to set up the Electronics Test Centre or ETC in 1972.

ETC, now known as DSO National Laboratories, was named after the initials of the first three pioneers of the outfit - Mr Er Kwong Wah, Mr Toh Kim Huat and Mr Benny Chan - said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at its 50th anniversary dinner in Shangri-La Hotel on Friday.

PM Lee added that while many defence technologies were available commercially, Singapore preferred not to buy “so as to keep our secrets secret”.

“The moment SAF revealed what it had, potential adversaries would start searching for ways to defeat it, and we would lose the important element of surprise,” he said, adding that this made it important for the country to develop its own secret-edge technologies.

Today, DSO has come a long way whether in more established areas like electronic warfare, guided weapons and cryptography, or in newer domains such as chem-bio-defence and satellite technology, he added.

Its bio-defence capability, including being able to develop diagnostic kits to identify different types of pathogens, proved to be invaluable during the Covid-19 pandemic. It quickly developed Singapore’s own polymerase chain reaction test kits, which helped to identify and isolate positive cases.

Today, DSO’s mission - to develop and deliver secret-edge technologies to SAF, to help safeguard Singapore’s security and sovereignty - remains unchanged, and has become more relevant than ever, said PM Lee.

This comes as warfare is becoming more tech-intensive and armed forces are increasingly relying on cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

In the current troubled strategic landscape, countries are restricting exports of sensitive technologies. This will affect Singapore’s access to components and advanced products.

At the same time, the cyber domain has become a new battle arena. Cyber-security threats are growing in scale and sophistication, as societies become more connected and more dependent on digital technologies, he said.

“To stay in the game, SAF needs to maintain its technological edge, and integrate cutting-edge technologies into its formations and operations, for better sense-making, command and control, and strike,” he added.

SAF and its officers have become more knowledgeable and discerning users of technology, PM Lee said.