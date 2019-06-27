Drumming to the beat of inclusivity

President Halimah Yacob trying out drumming with performers from a combined drum band for this year's National Day Parade, at APSN Tanglin School yesterday.

The band consists of 24 participants from APSN Tanglin - a special education school for those with mild intellectual disability - the Singapore Armed Forces Band and the Singapore National Cadet Corps Command Band. Together, they will put up a two-minute performance at this year's NDP on Aug 9.

Madam Halimah said: "NDPs hold a lot of collective memories: our pride of being a country, the development since 1965, our social cohesion. The theme of inclusivity is very important and is really amplified by the combined drum band performance."