Drugs, vapes and weapons found in Bukit Batok flat; two people arrested

SINGAPORE – A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in a Bukit Batok flat for suspected drug offences and running afoul of rules on keeping weapons.

The police, in response to queries, said drugs, drug-related equipment, vapes and weapons were found in a flat on the 11th floor of Block 416 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 on Jan 22.

The police went to the unit after getting a call for help at 2.25am .

The police said the drug offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. T he Health Sciences Authority will deal with the vape offence.

About four police vehicles were seen at the block at 7am, and the area under the block was cordoned off, according to media reports .

On Jan 17 and Jan 18 , two men were arrested for suspected drug trafficking . The authorities seized more than 4kg of cannabis, and other drugs, and more than $420,000 in cash.

Between Jan 11 and Jan 16, 88 people were arrested in an islandwide drug bust. Drugs worth more than $23,000 were seized during the bust, which covered areas like Bedok, Woodlands, Race Course Road and Telok Kurau.