Drop off Solidarity Payment cheques at banks, advises UOB

Singaporeans who receive their $600 Solidarity Payment by cheque are encouraged to drop it off into their banks' cheque deposit boxes as a safe and easy way of accessing their payouts.

Those who need to encash their cheques can do so from today at selected United Overseas Bank (UOB) branches. They may also go to one of 16 community centres from Monday.

The service will run until May 16.

UOB is the appointed bank for the Solidarity Payment cheque issuance and encashment.

The list of available bank branches and community centres can be found on the UOB website.

The Solidarity Payment is among Budget measures to support households through the Covid-19 period.

All Singaporeans aged 21 and above are eligible for the payout.

Those who have bank accounts used for previous government payouts would have already had the money credited to the accounts on April 14.

Those who have not received government payouts and have not provided their bank account details on prior occasions will receive the payouts by cheque in the mail from April 30.

Singapore Pools staff volunteers and volunteers from the Tote Board and the Singapore Turf Club will be helping UOB with registration and safe distancing enforcement at the community centres.

Ms So Lay Hua, UOB's head of group transaction banking for group wholesale banking, encouraged recipients to use their banks' cheque drop boxes. "To those who prefer to encash the cheque directly, we remind them to wear a mask when they leave home and to observe safe distancing when visiting a community centre or our branch," she said.

The bank said that precautionary measures will be taken at the encashment points, such as temperature screenings and higher frequency of cleaning. Anyone not wearing a face mask will be declined admission.

Joanna Seow