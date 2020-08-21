Drones join NEA battle against dengue

A drone piloted by the National Environment Agency (NEA) inspected roof gutters in Eng Kong estate for potential dengue breeding spots yesterday morning.

The private housing estate in Upper Bukit Timah has been classified as a red dengue cluster with 22 cases amid a spike of infections across Singapore in recent months.

The cluster area covers Eng Kong Crescent, Eng Kong Road, Eng Kong Terrace, Lorong Kismis and Upper Toh Tuck Terrace.

It has reported three cases with onset of symptoms in the past two weeks.

There were 383 active dengue clusters as of Wednesday.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann, who is an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, attended yesterday's drone inspection.

The NEA has been deploying drones since 2016 to check roof gutters in private housing estates and to detect the presence of stagnant water that may lead to mosquito breeding. It shows the drone footage to home owners who have been flagged as having problem spots and advises them to take remedial action as soon as possible.