Drone-flying lessons, Nintendo games, at new active ageing centre for Boon Lay residents

Education Minister Desmond Lee in the recreation room gaming with Mdm lim Chui Hua, 72, at Active Ageing Centre (AAC) at Boon Lay on Jan 3.

SINGAPORE - A group of people huddled around a pinball machine, cheering on as one man furiously jabbed at the buttons to keep the ball alive.

But this was not a scene at an arcade, and the crowd were not young students.

Instead, the machine was at a new active ageing centre (AAC) at Blk 631 Jurong West Street 65 in Boon Lay, and most of the onlookers and players were around 60 and older.

The pinball machine was one of several offerings residents there can use in the arcade space of the new centre.

On Jan 3, Education Minister Desmond Lee and Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary were joined by some 300 residents, volunteers and partners at the official opening of PCF Sparkle Care @ Boon Lay.

Mr Lee said as Singapore was going to be a super-aged society in 2026 , more needed to be done for seniors.

A country becomes a super-aged society when 21 per cent of its population exceeds the age of 65, as defined by the United Nations . Come 2030, a quarter of Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above, up from around one in six currently.

At the Boon Lay facility, seniors can look forward to free eggs for breakfast, a cafe with free coffee and tea, and a comfortable space to play darts, or even video games on a Nintendo Switch, all within the 4,843 sq ft compound.

Mr Lee, who is also an MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, said more than 400 residents have signed up as members there.

PCF Sparkle Care’s chief operating officer, Mr Andy Seet , said senior citizens in Boon Lay said they wanted a space to resemble a clubhouse to connect with others .

He said: “This centre is a place to spark new interests, forge friendships, and live with vibrant purpose. As we grow our network, our commitment is clear: to transform the experience of ageing from growing old to growing with Sparkle.”

A national initiative, Age Well SG , was launched in 2023 to help support the ageing and elderly by focusing on preventive care by keeping the group active and involved in the community.

Mr Lee said Age Well Singapore is a whole of Singapore effort to prepare well for ageing so that ageing is a blessing.

He said: “We must do that in a very, very systematic way, and we must do that with a strong focus on building relationships and building communities.”

Some $800 million was earmarked to back efforts to enhance AACs between the 2024 and 2028 financial years.

In his National Day Rally speech in 2025, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced an extension of the Age Well SG programme called the Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative. The new scheme aims to provide seniors with convenient access to social activities and healthcare in their neighbourhoods.

These include more AACs , access to home-based services, and more healthcare facilities.

On Jan 3, Mr Peter Ang Chye Heng, 70, said he was attracted by a novel new game called “drone soccer” at the Boon Lay centre.

He said instructors taught him and others how to fly drones, wrapped within a plastic cage resembling a ball, through hoops.

Speaking in Mandarin, Madam Teo Phaik Wah, 80, said: “There are so many things to do here, so many activities and exercise classes, it’s very good for us.”

Her neighbour, Madam Soon Guat Kiow, 84, said she attends weekly exercise classes.

She added: “I even tried Zumba. When we have nothing to do, we will come down to talk and meet new people.”