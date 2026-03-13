Driving test fees in Singapore to go up progressively from March 13

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Learning to drive or ride will now be more expensive, with the Traffic Police (TP) announcing that it will progressively raise fees for all theory and practical tests from March 13.

The police, in a statement on March 13, attributed the price hike to rising operating costs and said the fees were last revised in 2016.

From March 13, fees for the basic driving theory test, final driving theory test and motorcycle riding theory test will increase from $6.50 to $7.20. This will increase to $8 from March 13, 2027.

Those taking the practical riding test, practical driving test and proficiency driving test will now have to pay $40, up from $33. Fees for these tests will go up to $45 from March 13, 2027 and $50 from March 13, 2028.

The police said the fee revision applies to those who have booked their tests on or after the respective effective dates.

In their statement, the police also gave further details on the mandatory road assessment requirement for Class 3C or 3CA licence holders who are looking to enrol for Class 4 or 4P driving lessons.

Class 3C or 3CA licence holders are those who have converted their foreign driving licences.

From Sept 15, 2025, they must pass the road assessment before they can enrol for Class 4 or 4P driving lessons. The assessment is used to evaluate a motorist’s overall competency to drive a Class 3 or 3A car in actual traffic conditions.

It covers basic vehicle control including mirror checks, signalling, speed control, positioning, junction navigation, interaction with other road users, and adherence to traffic laws.

The police said employers who have submitted declarations of support for their employees with Class 3C or 3CA licences to take the Class 4 or 4P driving lessons since Sept 15, 2025 will be able to book the mandatory road assessment from March 13.

The road assessment fee will be the same as the revised practical test fee of $40.

It will also be subjected to the same progressive increase to $45 from March 13, 2027 and $50 from March 13, 2028.

Additional fees will apply for the road assessment beyond the test fee, including vehicle rental and administrative charges imposed by the driving school.

The police added that Class 3C or 3CA licence holders who fail the road assessment will not be allowed to enrol for Class 4 or 4P lessons. Their Class 3C or 3CA licences will also be revoked.

They will not be allowed to obtain a driving licence of any class within one year of the licence revocation date.