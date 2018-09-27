Driving licence applications to go online

From Monday, eligible motorists who have passed their practical driving test need to go online to apply for a qualified driving licence.

Similarly, Singapore citizens and permanent residents applying to replace their lost, damaged or defaced licence have to do it online.

But foreigners who wish to replace their Singapore licence have to do it in person, for verification purposes.

To apply online, motorists need a SingPass account, the Singapore Police Force said yesterday when announcing the digital move.

Those without such an account, do not have Internet access or are unsure how to apply online, can use the self-service terminals at all driving centres and the Traffic Police headquarters, where help is available.

The application for a provisional driving licence went online last year.

Yesterday, the police made clear that when the online measure takes effect, the Traffic Police will no longer accept over-the-counter applications for a qualified driving licence.

Currently, motorists apply for the licence by going personally to the Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3 or the three driving centres in Woodlands, Bukit Batok and Ubi.

Doing it in person will continue to be required for foreigners and locals who want to convert their foreign driving licence to a Singapore licence, said the police. This is for verification purposes and they can do it at the Traffic Police service counters at the driving centres.

Motorcyclists applying for a Class 2B licence online will first have to complete the Expressway Familiarisation Ride training programme. The licence allows the use of a motorbike not exceeding 200cc.

The programme helps riders become familiar with expressway traffic conditions.

To apply online, motorists should go to the Singapore Police Force e-service portal at www.po lice.gov.sg/e-services or the Police@SG mobile application using a SingPass account.

Derek Wong