Straitstimes.com header logo

Drivers taken to hospital after accident involving lorry, car in Jalan Besar

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The lorry appears to be off the road and on the pedestrian footpaths outside a row of shops.

The lorry appears to be off the road and on the pedestrian footpath outside a row of shops.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TIEU_MEII/TIKTOK

Wong Man Shun

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Two motorists were taken to the hospital after an accident on Nov 25 at the junction of Jalan Besar and Rowell Road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and a car, at 4.20pm. Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another person to Raffles Hospital.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident circulating online, the lorry is stationary on the pedestrian footpath outside a row of shops. Its windshield has detached and on the footpath, along with what appears to be a probationary plate.

A few metres behind the lorry on the road is a white car, with its front bumper damaged on the left side.

The accident appears to have taken place just in front of the popular Berseh Food Centre, which is currently

closed for repair and redecoration

works.

More on this topic
Motorcyclist injured after accident in Bukit Batok; van driver assisting with investigations
100kg iron rod detaches from truck in Johor, pierces car and kills passenger
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.