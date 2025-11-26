Drivers taken to hospital after accident involving lorry, car in Jalan Besar

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The lorry appears to be off the road and on the pedestrian footpath outside a row of shops.

SINGAPORE – Two motorists were taken to the hospital after an accident on Nov 25 at the junction of Jalan Besar and Rowell Road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and a car , at 4.20pm. Investigations are ongoing, the police added.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another person to Raffles Hospital.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident circulating online, the lorry is stationary on the pedestrian footpath outside a row of shops. Its windshield has detached and on the footpath, along with what appears to be a probationary plate.

A few metres behind the lorry on the road is a white car, with its front bumper damaged on the left side.