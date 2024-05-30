Drivers taken to hospital after 2 buses, lorry collide in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - A bus driver and lorry driver were taken to hospital after their vehicles collided with another bus in Loyang Avenue.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it was alerted to the road traffic accident near the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 at about 9.30am on May 30.

A photo and video of the scene on social media show a lorry sandwiched between two SBS Transit buses.

SCDF said firefighters from Changi Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station responded to the incident.

When they arrived, they found a 69-year-old bus driver trapped in his seat. To free the driver, hydraulic rescue equipment was used to pull back the dashboard and steering wheel, which had been forced inwards due to the impact of the collision.

A firefighter positioned himself inside the bus to ensure the safety of the bus driver during the rescue operation.

The trapped driver and the 31-year-old lorry driver were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

About 40 passengers from both buses were evacuated before SCDF’s arrival.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the bus passengers were not hurt.

The bus driver and lorry driver received medical treatment largely for cuts and abrasions, she added.

Mrs Wu said SBS Transit is assisting with police investigations and has been trying to contact the lorry driver to extend its support.

Police investigations are ongoing.