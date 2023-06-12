Drivers from BMW Car Club Singapore fined for traffic infringements while crossing Penang bridge

SINGAPORE – A group of drivers from BMW Car Club Singapore were fined by the Malaysian police after their convoy occupied the emergency lane while driving on the Penang Second Bridge last Friday.

A video posted to Facebook group We Are Malaysians shows rows of BMW cars driving along all three lanes of the bridge, including the emergency lane on the left.

According to Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily on Monday, 16 tickets were issued to the drivers, including 12 for obstructing traffic and four others for licence plate-related offences.

The traffic tickets carried a fine of RM300 (S$87) each.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief superintendent Lee Chong Chern said the police tracked down the drivers and found them in a hotel in Batu Ferringhi town on Saturday afternoon.

The group, which reportedly included Singaporeans and Malaysians, then turned up at the police headquarters in the early hours of Sunday morning to be issued their tickets.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, BMW Car Club Singapore apologised for its “mistake”, and added that it is taking full responsibility by working closely with the local authorities.

“We are implementing additional measures to enhance our processes to ensure better control,” said the club.

“We are committed to continuous improvement and are actively reviewing our plans to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

The Straits Times has contacted BMW Car Club Singapore for more information.