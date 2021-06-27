Drivers and riders: Remember etiquette and relearn to share the road

Singapore is a bento box of a country, and a small one at just over 725 sq km. The recent tussle between cyclists and motorists for a share of the limited public space reminded me of how small the island is and of lessons from childhood that could offer a different way of approaching the problem.

Most of the discussion about enhancing traffic safety in the light of the increased popularity of cycling has focused on the riders being the main problem, and on enhancing the infrastructure for bike lanes, and dedicated and shared bike paths as a solution.

However, both the diagnosis of the problem and the proffered solution are inadequate, in my opinion as a car driver and a road-bike rider (Disclaimer: I have been driving a car far longer than I have been riding a bicycle on the road).

Just because most cyclists do not ride with a motion camera and thus do not have viral video recordings of being bullied by impatient, self-righteous or even abusive motorists does not mean these incidents do not occur.

At the same time, drivers' complaints about irresponsible and outright dangerous behaviour by cyclists - riding on the road without a helmet and/or without lights at night, skipping red lights at traffic crossings, zigzagging across lanes, riding against the traffic, and showing the finger as a Pavlovian response when called out - are not unfounded either.

The reality is that there are bad apples - thankfully in the minority - on both sides.

The debate has taken on an infrastructural emphasis, such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority's target to have 1,320km of cycling paths and park connectors by 2030, and building more bike lanes and tracks. But what should also be given attention is the human aspect of it - specifically, the importance of responsible individual behaviour, accountability and attitude.

Unfortunately, on both sides of the blame game, many drivers and cyclists appear to have forgotten what was taught to them as children - about the need and importance of sharing. Our sense of community will be enhanced by reaching out to others and understanding their perspective, by talking to, instead of talking at, each other.

LESSONS FROM THE ROAD

Even as Singapore improves its cycling infrastructure, there are multiple benefits from the low-hanging fruit of improved awareness, better education of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and more agreeable verbal exchanges in disagreeable situations. Even in countries with excellent cycling infrastructure, altercations between different users have not disappeared.

As both a cyclist and driver, here are some lessons that I have learnt while on the road. Friends and acquaintances who drive but do not ride a bicycle on the road frequently have questions, concerns and consternation that are covered by the pointers below. Sharing these suggestions does not undermine motorists' reasonable request that miscreant cyclists should be held accountable, though the same applies to motorists as well.

A BICYCLE RIDER IS BOTH ENGINE AND PASSENGER

This is unlike the case with vehicle drivers. The distinction is important because it has implications for safety, especially when cyclists are using the road alongside much bigger and faster-moving vehicles that can also inflict greater damage in case of an accident. Try humanising the cyclist in front of you instead of thinking of the rider as an in-your-way irritant compromising your comfortable commute.

AVOID HONKING WHEN BEHIND A CYCLIST

Sounding the car horn is an understandable response of a driver occasionally trying to warn another road user. However, it is counterproductive in this case as it could startle the cyclist, causing the rider to lose control of the bike and potentially resulting in an avoidable tragedy.

DO NOT OVERTAKE CLOSE TO THE CYCLIST

At times, drivers are too impatient to wait a few seconds to ensure a safe distance before overtaking the cyclist. The close brush could also be motivated by a self-styled mandate to teach a lesson to the rider, or by an irresistible urge to roll down the window to shout something nasty.

Predictably, in order to eliminate such dangerous close encounters, a single cyclist will sometimes ride closer to the middle of the left-most lane.

However, this could result in greater clogging of traffic, which fuels the angst of other drivers behind the cyclist. Unknown to these drivers, the rider's defensive response was triggered by another driver's irresponsible aggression.

MAINTAIN EXTRA SAFE DISTANCE BEHIND CYCLISTS

Unlike the occupants of a vehicle who are protected by the vehicle's body, a cyclist is extremely vulnerable because there is no such protection. Even minor skirmishes for vehicles could result in severe injuries for the rider. It is best to drive defensively at a sufficiently safe distance that allows one to stop safely well behind the cyclist, if suddenly required to do so.

IT IS NOT ALWAYS POSSIBLE TO RIDE NEXT TO THE KERB

Unlike other bikes - for example, mountain, hybrid, city or folding - a road bike uses slicker - that is, thinner - tyres for speed. However, the trade-off is that thinner tyres are far less forgiving when they go over cracks, large pebbles and small debris on the road.

These, along with the unevenness around manhole covers that can sometimes be quite pronounced, are usually found in the left-most lane and pose heightened risks for road bikes. In order to avoid these risks, sometimes a cyclist intuitively and sensibly does not ride close to the kerb.

RIDING TWO ABREAST IS SAFER FOR CYCLISTS

Riding in this manner is legal here except when on narrow roads, in bus lanes or around bends. Motorists often find this a waste because they cannot use the same lane for overtaking. However, they do not realise that riding two abreast makes the cyclists more visible to them, and prevents drivers from cutting too close to the riders when overtaking. Doing so also shrinks the distance a motorist has to cover when overtaking the cyclists.

We have no control over the actions, including irresponsible ones, of others, but we have command over our attitude and response, which can be pivotal in preventing accidents.

BE RESPONSIBLE AND CIVIL

All users of the road should be responsible and accountable for their actions, while keeping in mind their safety and that of others. This warrants both cyclists and motorists to better understand each other, follow the law and best practices, and be reasonable, restrained and civil in their temperament.

The onus of defensive behaviour is greater on drivers than on cyclists, since the former is in a bigger and faster mode of transportation that could inflict greater damage. This is no different from the greater responsibility of, say, a truck or bus driver relative to a motorist, or of a cyclist relative to a pedestrian.

Even as motorists, we look out for mistakes of others on the road in order to avoid accidents. We have no control over the actions, including irresponsible ones, of others, but we have command over our attitude and response, which can be pivotal in preventing accidents.

Indeed, we need to relearn the art of sharing and graciousness that we teach children; we too learnt these but have perhaps forgotten them when it comes to road etiquette. In the final tally, the choice for a driver behind a cyclist is between accepting a few seconds of delay and risking the rider's safety. I always prioritise the cyclist's safety. You should too.

•Rajeev Malik is founder and director of Macroshanti, a consultancy specialising in assessing macroeconomic dynamics and investment opportunities.

•We welcome contributions to the Sunday Views column. Write to us at stopinion@sph.com.sg