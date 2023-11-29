2 motorbikes crash into car within seconds of each other; 3 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital following an accident involving three cars and two motorcycles on Nov 28.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Nov 29 that they were alerted to an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway at 5.55pm.

The police said three cars and two motorcycles were involved in the accident, which the SCDF said happened on the expressway after the Clementi Road exit.

In a video of the accident that was circulated online, a black luxury car can be seen attempting to change lanes, from the first to the second, when a motorcycle collides with it. The motorcyclist and pillion rider are thrown onto the road from the impact.

The car then completes its lane change and stops before its driver opens his door and begins to alight. However, a second motorcycle appears, crashing into the door and then into a white minivan nearby.

Barely 15 seconds elapsed between the two collisions.

The police said that a female pillion rider, 20, and two male motorcyclists aged 20 and 48 were conscious when taken to hospital. The SCDF said they were taken to the National University Hospital.

On Facebook, netizens were divided in opinion about the accident.

User Thomas Chua said: “For sure is bike drive too fast and don’t care just speed.”

Another user, Eugene Giam, also accused the riders of speeding.

Others, like Angus San, felt the blame was not so clear-cut.

He said: “This fellow (driver) definitely and 200 per cent no check blind spots! The first time maybe is either one party’s fault, second time confirmed is the driver’s fault! I hope both riders are OK.”

Police investigations are ongoing.