Driver who took two Covid-19 patients to quarantine facility among 7 new community cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old driver who took two Covid-19 patients to government quarantine facilities is among seven community cases announced on Friday night (June 4) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Hwa Chong Institution student is the sole unlinked case in the community.

The driver is linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster and was deployed by Certis to take people to quarantine facilities.

At work, the driver wore full personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves, said MOH.

On May 23, he drove two patients who were later linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster.

He developed a fever on Tuesday and sought medical treatment on Thursday at a hospital, where he was tested for the virus.

Another five community cases are household contacts of previous cases and had already been placed under quarantine, said MOH.

They include a pupil from Fuhua Primary School who was also added to the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, taking its total to 27.

The eight-year-old boy was last in school on May 18.

Two cases were added to a new cluster linked to a 68-year-old manager at Phoenix Entertainment Karaoke TV Music, taking the total to three.

They are a 34-year-old car groomer at Kok Wang Car Grooming and a 64-year-old cleaner at Phoenix Entertainment Karaoke TV Music Lounge who was last at work on May 15. Both of them are household contacts of the manager.

Two cases are linked to the second new cluster, which was detected when a 56-year-old housewife was confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

They comprise a 31-year-old technical officer from Fugro Singapore Land and a 31-year-old administrative staff from Citibank who was last at work on May 28.

The remaining case reported on Friday is the Hwa Chong Institution student whose infection is unlinked.

He was last in school on May 18 and developed Covid-19 symptoms on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic the next day and was immediately isolated when his antigen rapid test came back positive.

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Two of them are Singaporeans and four are permanent residents.

The 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday take Singapore’s total to 62,158.

