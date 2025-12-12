Driver taken to hospital after tipper truck skids into drain along ECP slip road
SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital on Dec 12 after a tipper truck he was driving skidded into a drain along a slip road on the ECP.
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the slip road into Tanah Merah Coast Road, located at exit 2A on the ECP towards Changi Airport, shortly after 3am on Dec 12.
The tipper truck is believed to have skidded, said the police, and the driver was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, said SCDF.
In a video of the aftermath of the accident, posted on TikTok at around 7.30am, a tipper truck can be seen lying on its side in a drain which acts as a divider along the slip road.
Two other heavy vehicles, with cranes attached, can also be seen at the accident site.
An LTA post on X made at 6.37am had said the exit was closed due to an accident.
Police investigations are ongoing.