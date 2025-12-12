Driver taken to hospital after tipper truck skids into drain along ECP slip road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital on Dec 12 after a tipper truck he was driving skidded into a drain along a slip road on the ECP.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the slip road into Tanah Merah Coast Road , located at exit 2A on the ECP towards Changi Airport , shortly after 3am on Dec 12 .

The tipper truck is believed to have skidded, said the police, and the driver was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, said SCDF .

In a video of the aftermath of the accident, posted on TikTok at around 7.30am, a tipper truck can be seen lying on its side in a drain which acts as a divider along the slip road.

Two other heavy vehicles, with cranes attached, can also be seen at the accident site.

An LTA post on X made at 6.37am had said the exit was closed due to an accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.