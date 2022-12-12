Driver taken to hospital after car skids into traffic light pole in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday after the car he was driving skidded into a traffic light pole in Toa Payoh.

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh East at 9.38am.

The Mercedes-Benz drove up onto the pavement and came to a stop before a traffic light pole. The car’s left wheels were on the fence, which was bent due to the vehicle’s weight.

A photograph of the accident was circulating on social media on Monday.

The police, in response to queries, said the driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital and that investigations are ongoing.