Driver taken to hospital after car overturns in Katong

A 29-year-old driver was taken conscious to the hospital after her car flipped over in Katong on Dec 29.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at the junction of Margate Road and Meyer Road on Dec 29.

Alessia Mah

  • A 29-year-old driver's car flipped over at Katong junction of Margate Road and Meyer Road.
  • The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident at 10.15am on December 29.
  • The driver, conscious, was hospitalised and is assisting with investigations regarding the skidding incident.

SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital after her car flipped over in Katong on Dec 29.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at the junction of Margate Road and Meyer Road at 10.15am on Dec 29.

The car was believed to have skidded, the police said.

The driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

