Driver taken to hospital after car overturns in Katong

SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital after her car flipped over in Katong on Dec 29.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at the junction of Margate Road and Meyer Road at 10.15am on Dec 29.

The car was believed to have skidded, the police said.

The driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is assisting with ongoing investigations.