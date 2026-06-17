Driver taken to hospital after accident with another car in Geylang

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The accident happened at the junction of Geylang Road and Aljunied Road at about 11.45am on June 16.

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old driver was taken to Raffles Hospital after his car was involved in an accident with another car in Geylang on June 16.

The driver of the other car, a 72-year-old man, is helping with police investigations.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Geylang Road and Aljunied Road at about 11.45am that day.

In a video of the aftermath, which was shared on Reddit, a stationary white car can be seen at the junction with its bonnet badly damaged.

There is also a black car at the junction, lying on its side.

Two fire trucks are also seen at the scene.

In a TikTok video, a man is seen holding the black car’s broken windscreen as another reaches into the car to take what appears to be a phone. Two SCDF officers are seen approaching the car.