Driver lauded online for returning lost wallet with $500 cash, bank cards

SINGAPORE - A construction company driver was lauded by social media users on Thursday (Sept 13) for returning a lost wallet containing about $500 in cash, as well as several identification cards and bank cards.

Netizens were also quick to offer advice to help the driver find the owner of the wallet.

Mr Shinderpal Singh, 34, told The Straits Times on Friday that he was working at Block 917 Jurong West Street 91 that day at about 8.30am when he noticed the black wallet on the floor.

As the Indian national was busy between jobs, he was unable to take the wallet to a police station immediately, he said.

He then decided to take a photo of the wallet and its contents before posting an appeal on his Facebook profile.

The Facebook post has received over 4,700 shares and 336 likes since it was posted online on Thursday at about 2pm.

Social media users were quick to offer Mr Singh advice on how to contact the owner of the wallet, such as via online searches. Many netizens also praised Mr Singh for his honesty.

Mr Singh, who left his contact number in the Facebook post, said that he received a call at about 4.30pm from a man saying that he knows the owner of the wallet.

The man was able to link him up with the owner and they arranged a meeting at a carpark in Jurong West that evening at about 6pm, he said.

"When we met up, I checked his documents to make sure that he was the right person, before I returned the wallet to him," he added.

He said that the owner, Mr Nagalingam, thanked him and said that the cash in the wallet was a part of his monthly salary.

Mr Nagalingam, who also works as a driver, had wanted to give Mr Singh $100 cash as a reward but Mr Singh declined the offer.

Mr Singh, who began working in Singapore 12 years ago, said: "I told him if I wanted money, I would have taken the wallet already."

Instead, Mr Nagalingam bought him and his colleagues some drinks, he added.

Mr Singh said he told his two children, aged eight and 12, about the incident in a phone call on Thursday night. His children are currently in India.

"I hope to be a good example to my children, and I hope that other people will also follow me and return the lost items they find," he said.