Driver helping police with investigations after crashing into road divider in Upper Thomson

In video footage of the incident circulating online, a white car can be seen driving across the road divider.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGRV/FACEBOOK

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old driver who was involved in an accident in Upper Thomson on Jan 9 is helping with police investigations.

The police, who were alerted to the accident at 8am, said the car is believed to have skidded on Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

In video footage circulating online, the white car can be seen crashing into a road divider and coming to a stop on the other side of the road, in the way of oncoming traffic.

The video, which was posted on Facebook group SGRV on Jan 10, received more than 500 likes.

