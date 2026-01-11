Driver helping police with investigations after crashing into road divider in Upper Thomson

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In video footage of the incident circulating online, a white car can be seen driving across the road divider.

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old driver who was involved in an accident in Upper Thomson on Jan 9 is helping with police investigations.

The police, who were alerted to the accident at 8am , said the car is believed to have skidded on Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road . No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

In video footage circulating online, the white car can be seen crashing into a road divider and coming to a stop on the other side of the road, in the way of oncoming traffic.

