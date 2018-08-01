Driver found dead in taxi in Hougang

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was found dead in his taxi on Wednesday morning (Aug 1).

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 675 Hougang Avenue 8 at 8.05am.

A 63-year-old Chinese man was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics.

The Straits Times understands that the taxi's door was open and the man's legs were outside of it while his body remained inside when he was found.

ST has contacted Trans-Cab for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.