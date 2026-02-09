Driver fined $3.5k after colliding with 3 pedestrians jaywalking along Havelock Road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

According to court records, the driver, Sharron Lim Xiang Yun, paid her fine and has lodged an appeal against her sentence.

SINGAPORE – A woman was driving along Havelock Road in 2025 when she collided with three pedestrians who crossed the road near a no-crossing sign.

On Feb 9 , the driver, Sharron Lim Xiang Yun , was handed a $3,500 fine and disqualified from driving for five years . She had pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, causing grievous hurt to one of the pedestrians.

On Jan 7, 2025, at around 6pm, Lim was driving along Havelock Road towards Ganges Avenue and failed to keep a proper lookout ahead, resulting in her car colliding with three pedestrians who were crossing the road from her left.

Footage played in court from Lim’s in-car camera showed the three pedestrians strolling across the busy road before the collision.

The Traffic Police prosecutor said one of the victims suffered multiple fractures and was given 60 days of hospitalisation leave, but is unlikely to have permanent injuries.

Seeking a fine of $5,000 and a driving disqualification of five years , the prosecutor said there was some degree of carelessness on Lim’s part.

He added that the victims had crossed more than half of the four-lane road when the collision occurred.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Sui Yi Siong said: “The victims crossed right where there was a no-crossing sign. There was also an overheard bridge nearby. Any reasonable driver would not have expected jaywalkers.”

The lawyer added that Lim had been driving safely for around 15 years with an unblemished record.

Seeking a lower fine and a driving disqualification of not more than 18 months , Mr Sui added: “The actions of the jaywalkers were quite egregious. My client accepts that she was careless but, respectfully, this was a momentarily lapse of concentration on the road.”

In response, the prosecution said any contributory negligence of the victims should not affect the culpability of the offender.

Those who drive without due care and attention causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

More people were injured in road traffic accidents in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the Traffic Police’s mid-year report released in August 2025.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first six months of 2025. This led to 4,860 injured people, up from 4,665 the year before.