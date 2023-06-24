Driver dies after car flips while overtaking on PIE, 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – The driver of a car which flipped multiple times after colliding with another car was flung out of his vehicle and died, with another two people taken to hospital as a result of the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident on the Pan-Island Expressway heading towards Changi after the Upper Bukit Timah Road exit at 9pm on Friday.

An SCDF ambulance was dispatched to the scene, where the 33-year-old driver was found lying motionless. He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

The police said the accident involved two cars.

Another 33-year-old man, the driver of the second car and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.