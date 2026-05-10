Straitstimes.com header logo

Driver dies after car crashes into tree in Clementi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The black Jaguar seen wrapped around a tree in Clementi.

The black sedan seen wrapped around a tree in Clementi.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SGRV FRONTMAN

avatar-alt

Lok Jian Wen

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old man died on May 10 after an accident in Clementi where his car crashed into a tree.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along Clementi Avenue 2, towards West Coast Road, at about 6.10pm.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital unconscious before he later died, added the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had taken the man to the National University Hospital.

In images circulated online, a black sedan can be seen wrapped around a tree in a lane divider. Debris from the car is strewn along the roads on both sides of the divider.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic
Motorcyclist, 64, dies after accident on CTE; man arrested for careless driving
Motorcyclist dies in accident on Second Link Expressway on the way to Singapore for work
See more on

Singapore

Accidents - traffic

Cars

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.