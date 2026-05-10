Driver dies after car crashes into tree in Clementi

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The black sedan seen wrapped around a tree in Clementi.

SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old man died on May 10 after an accident in Clementi where his car crashed into a tree.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along Clementi Avenue 2, towards West Coast Road, at about 6.10pm.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital unconscious before he later died, added the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had taken the man to the National University Hospital.

In images circulated online, a black sedan can be seen wrapped around a tree in a lane divider. Debris from the car is strewn along the roads on both sides of the divider.

Police investigations are ongoing.