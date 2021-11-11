Driver closes doors on elderly woman as she alights bus, causing her to fall

SINGAPORE - A bus driver closed the doors as an elderly woman was alighting the vehicle, causing her to fall backwards onto the road at the Hougang interchange.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday (Nov 9).

A one-minute video of the incident, which appears to be footage from the bus' security camera, was shared on social media on Thursday (Nov 11).

The woman is seen struggling to alight from the bus as the doors close on her, causing her to fall into the gap between the bus and interchange platform.

Bus drivers in neon vests are seen rushing to her aid.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of SBS Transit's corporate communications, called the bus driver's actions unacceptable, and said strict disciplinary action has been taken against him.

"The actions of our bus captain are most unacceptable," she said.

"It is fortunate that the lady wasn't seriously injured and received outpatient treatment at the hospital.

"We have taken strict disciplinary action against the bus captain and will be monitoring his performance closely."

She added that SBS Transit is in touch with the woman's family to offer its assistance, and wishes her a speedy and complete recovery.