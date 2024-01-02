Driver, biker taken to hospital after car overturns in accident on PIE

SINGAPORE - A woman driver and a male biker were taken to hospital after a car turned turtle in an accident on the PIE in the wee hours of Jan 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted at 3.45am to the accident on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi after the Central Expressway exit.

The 26-year-old car driver and 47-year-old motorcyclist were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.

In dashcam footage posted on Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilantes, a motorbike and its rider can be seen lying on the middle lane of the expressway while a white car is upside down on the right-most lane.

Debris can be seen strewn across several lanes of the expressway.

Police investigations are ongoing.