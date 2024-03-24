Driver at large after hit-and-run accident in Geylang Lorong 21; 2 pedestrians injured

SINGAPORE – Police are seeking the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run accident that took place in Geylang late on March 23.

A video recording of the accident posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the car moving along a road with rows of shophouses on either side, when it rams into two pedestrians who are crossing the road.

The two pedestrians are flung into the air upon impact before hitting the ground, with one of them seen lying motionless in the middle of the road. The car slows down a little, before driving off without stopping.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Geylang Lorong 21 at around 11.40pm.

A 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

Both the victims were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police added that efforts to trace the driver are under way, and that investigations are ongoing.