Driver assisting police with investigations after Punggol accident

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old driver is assisting with investigations after an accident between two cars in Punggol.

In camera footage circulated online, a silver sedan can be seen accelerating at a road junction, before it collides with a black hatchback coming from the opposite direction and about to make a right turn.

The collision left both cars damaged. A traffic light meant for cars in the lane the silver car was travelling in can be seen to indicate red before the collision.

The police said they were alerted to the road traffic accident at the junction of Punggol Way and Punggol North Avenue on Jan 23 at around 9.10pm.

A 48-year-old male driver was taken to hospital conscious. The 52-year-old male driver of the other car is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, while the other man was assessed for minor injuries and declined to go to hospital.