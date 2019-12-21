Driver arrested over accident at checkpoint

The police have responded to a video that is being widely shared on social media, and which shows an auxiliary police officer being knocked down by a car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

A 52-year-old man was arrested the morning after the Nov 28 incident, the police said in response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday.

In the video, the officer, who is waving his lit baton, can be seen falling onto the ground after the accident involving a multi-purpose vehicle.

The 24-year-old victim was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 8.11pm on Nov 28, and they arrested the driver the next morning for causing hurt by performing a rash act.

Investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that it would not be making any comment as the police are investigating the accident.

Clara Chong