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The authorities were alerted to the accident at around 9pm on Aug 14.

SINGAPORE – A van driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after a multi-vehicle accident in Bukit Panjang on the night of Aug 14.

In a response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Bukit Panjang Road towards Bukit Panjang Ring Road at about 9pm that day.

The police said they seized two vaporisers and three pods in a van involved in the accident, and a 27-year-old male van drive r was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.



“The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority. Investigations are ongoing,” the police said.

Other than the van, a motorcycle and two cars were also involved in the accident, the police said, adding that two people suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

In a video of the accident’s aftermath posted by Instagram account sgfollowsall, a van, which appears to have been going against the flow of traffic, is seen nose to nose with a red sedan. A motorcycle is sandwiched between the two vehicles.

A black sedan can be seen several metres behind the red car.