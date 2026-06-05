Driver arrested for dangerous driving after accident in Buangkok

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An orange van was seen lying on its side after the accident, which occurred at the junction of Buangkok Green and Buangkok Link, on June 4.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested and another taken to hospital after an accident between a car and a van in Buangkok on June 4.

A 45-year-old male car driver was arrested, and a 32-year-old van driver was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospita l after the incident, said the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force in response to media queries.

The authorities were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Buangkok Green and Buangkok Link , at about noon that day .

The car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

One person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook, an orange van can be seen travelling towards Buangkok Link from Hougang Street 93 as a traffic light for motorists travelling in the opposite direction turns red.

As the van crosses Buangkok Link, a black car travelling straight on a perpendicular road along Buangkok Green collides with it.

The van appears to tip over and crash to the ground from the impact of the collision. Debris can be seen within the yellow box at the road junction where the crash occurred, and the front of the black car appears to be damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.