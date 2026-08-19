Straitstimes.com header logo

Driver arrested after Seletar West Link accident that left motorcyclist dead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he later died.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZULKIFLI.NORDIN0/TIKTOK

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – A 57-year-old woman has been arrested after an accident in Seletar West Link on Aug 18 that left a motorcyclist dead.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Seletar West Link towards the CTE at about 6.45pm that day.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital, where he later died, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they took one person to Sengkang General Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The police added that the woman, who was driving the car, was arrested for careless driving causing death, and is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

A video of the accident’s aftermath, which was posted on TikTok, shows three paramedics at the scene. A motorcycle that had toppled over is seen nearby.

Several passers-by, one of whom is wearing a helmet, appear to be directing traffic away from the two outer lanes.

Five cars, one tipper truck, two other motorcycles and one ambulance can also be seen stationary on the two outer lanes.

More on this topic
Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Loyang
Pedestrian, 79, dies in hospital after accident near Orchard Road
See more on

Singapore

Accidents - traffic

Deaths

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.