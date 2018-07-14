Driver arrested after precast concrete component falls off trailer in Bidadari Park Drive

SINGAPORE - A trailer driver was arrested after he was involved in an accident on Saturday morning (July 14).

The police said they were informed of the accident in Bidadari Park Drive towards Upper Serangoon Road at 7.07am.

In photos uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a stationary trailer is seen at the junction of Bidadari Park Drive and Upper Aljunied Road.

A precast concrete component, which appears to have fallen off the trailer, can be seen lying on the road.

The Straits Times understands that the 30-year-old trailer driver is Malaysian and he was arrested as a police summon could not be sent to his home.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which is believed to have occurred after the driver tried to make a U-turn.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Bidadari Park Drive was partially opened on Jan 14 to serve the upcoming developments at Bidadari Estate.