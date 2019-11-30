Driver arrested after dash past checkpoint

The driver of a Malaysian-registered car made a run for it at a checkpoint in the Airport Logistics Park (Alps) on Thursday night, and was later arrested following an islandwide manhunt.

The Straits Times understands the dash-through incident happened around 11pm when the vehicle driven by a man was directed to pull over.

Instead of complying, the driver accelerated, nearly hitting a Cisco officer on duty as he sped off from the logistics park, which is located within the country's Free Trade Zone next to Changi Airport.

Responding to queries from ST, the police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of a vehicle evading checks while exiting the staff lane at the logistics park.

"An auxiliary police (officer) had directed the vehicle to stop for checks when the driver deliberately drove off. All police resources on the ground were alerted."

The police said the vehicle and the driver, a 40-year-old male, were later detained at the Woodlands Checkpoint's departure zone at about 12.30am.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the driver is believed to have discarded duty-unpaid cigarettes along Changi Coastal Road after fleeing from Alps," said the police, adding that 13 cigarette cartons and cash of more than $3,000 were seized.

The police said the driver was arrested for committing a rash act and possession of uncustomed goods.

It is not known why the driver was inside the logistics park. One theory is that he was collecting contraband cigarettes for distribution.

A witness said: "It was very scary... The Cisco officer had to dive out of the way."

Police and Customs investigations are ongoing.

Christopher Tan