Driver, 89, arrested after motorcyclist dies in accident

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Holland Road and Jalan Jelita at 6.45pm on April 13. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOLE MAPS
Gabrielle Chan
Updated
30 min ago
Published
57 min ago

SINGAPORE - An 89-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death, following an accident between a car and a motorcycle on Thursday.

The police said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Holland Road and Jalan Jelita at 6.45pm.

“The 30-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away,” the police said, adding that the 30-year-old female pillion rider was taken conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.40pm on Thursday and took two persons to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
19-year-old motorcyclist who died after Jurong West accident was good-tempered and obedient
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while crossing the road in Jurong West

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top