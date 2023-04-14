Driver, 89, arrested after motorcyclist dies in accident

SINGAPORE - An 89-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death, following an accident between a car and a motorcycle on Thursday.

The police said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Holland Road and Jalan Jelita at 6.45pm.

“The 30-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away,” the police said, adding that the 30-year-old female pillion rider was taken conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.40pm on Thursday and took two persons to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.