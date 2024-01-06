Driver, 73, taken to hospital after her car cuts across lanes, crashes through road divider

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old female driver was taken to hospital after her car was involved in an accident in Serangoon on Jan 5.

In a dashcam video of the accident that was circulated online, the car exits a carpark from the left and whizzes across two lanes, past oncoming traffic, before crashing through a road divider.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Jan 6 that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Serangoon Central at about 6pm.

An eyewitness told Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News that around five passers-by knocked on the crashed car to check on the driver. After sitting in her car for a while, the woman, who had a walking cane, was helped out of her car by the passers-by.

According to the SCDF, the woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The police said the woman was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.