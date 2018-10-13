Driver, 52, arrested after trailer tips over on Tampines Avenue 11

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a trailer driver after the vehicle was found tipped on its side on Tampines Avenue 11.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.12pm on Saturday (Oct 13).

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was arrested in relation to the case. No one was injured, the police said.

In a photo posted on Facebook, the trailer can be seen lying on its left side blocking the left-most lane of the road completely.

The vehicle's wheels are facing the road, and its rear and side are damaged.

The trailer is shown carrying what seems to be concrete beams as cargo, which appear badly cracked and crumbled.

Police investigations are ongoing.