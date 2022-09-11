Driver, 28, dies in PIE accident after van believed to have skidded on slip road

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old van driver died in a traffic accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of Sunday.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at around 6am along the PIE slip road into Clementi Avenue 6.

The van was believed to have skidded, said the police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, the agencies added.

Photos from a reader show a badly damaged van with a smashed windscreen and crumpled bonnet. The van appears to have smashed through the railings into the nearby bushes.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the van had been towed away and the body removed when its reporter arrived at the scene at 11am. Bloodstains could be seen on the ground, the report added.

Police investigations are ongoing.