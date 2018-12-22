Drink drivers may face stiffer penalties

Drink drivers may face higher fines, longer disqualification periods or lengthier jail terms, Ms Sun Xue-ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, said yesterday.

These are being considered by the authorities amid a rise in the number of drink-driving accidents this year.

From January to September, there were more than 120 accidents, a 20 per cent increase from the same period last year, said Ms Sun.

More than 1,500 people were arrested, with most of the accidents caused by drunk drivers running red lights and exceeding speed limits, she added.

Ms Sun was speaking at the launch of the Anti-Drink Drive Campaign 2018 at Zouk in Clarke Quay yesterday.

The campaign is organised by the Traffic Police and Singapore Road Safety Council.

