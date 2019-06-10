Drifting in South China Sea for 80 hours, S'pore diving enthusiast stayed sane by talking to his watch and life buoy

SINGAPORE - Forty hours after Singaporean John Low's boat sank and he found himself drifting aimlessly on a ring buoy from Malaysian waters to the South China Sea, he decided to strip himself of his clothes.

The T-shirt, shorts and underwear he had on were rubbing against his badly sunburnt skin and it got so painful he couldn't bear it anymore. He stripped.

For the next 40 hours before he was rescued by a passing ship, Mr Low, 60, floated naked in the sea.

His body was at the mercy of the elements, with the scorching sun beating down on him in the daytime, and the low temperature sending chills down his spine at night.

To make matters worse, there were marine creatures swimming around him that he believes included sharks and barracuda, though the diving enthusiast could not see what was around him, nor did he have anywhere to run to.

"I could feel the fish. You feel fins, you feel bites, you feel something move and rub against your leg. It comes on and off. The problem is that, when you think about it, you fear losing your leg or losing an arm," he told The Straits Times on Monday (June 10) about his harrowing ordeal last month (May).

To maintain his grip on reality, Mr Low kept having conversations with the only two possessions he had: a ring buoy he nicknamed "Boy" and his Rolex Mido Commander watch that he referred to as "Brother".

But at one point, Mr Low was so exhausted and thirsty that he began hallucinating: hearing voices urging him to let go of the ring buoy.

He even hallucinated that someone was holding his hand and taking him to a 7-11 store to buy a can of Coca-Cola.

These were all part of Mr Low's four-day, three-night ordeal, following the sinking of his boat which was en route from Mersing in southeast Malaysia to nearby Tioman Island for a dive trip on May 4 this year.

HOW HE SANK

Speaking to The Straits Times via video call from Vietnam on Monday, Mr Low, who owns an engineering firm with offices in Vietnam and Malaysia, had set off for Tioman on a speedboat piloted by a boatman. Another speedboat was accompanying them.

Two hours and 15 minutes later, the vessels were nearly out of fuel. Mr Low anchored his boat 500m away from Genting, a large village at the coast of Tioman Island while the captains sailed to shore on the other boat to buy diesel fuel.

Within a few minutes, the balmy weather took a turn for the worse and heavy rain started pouring.

Mr Low said the vessel he was on swayed violently and high waves crashed into it, filling the insides with water.

"The weather can change any time at sea. Near the shores of Tioman, big waves can rise up to three metres," said Mr Low, who is in Vietnam for work.

He managed to call one of the captains on his mobile phone to alert them on what was happening - right before the boat sank.

By the time the two boat captains returned to the shore, it was dark and impossible for them to go out to the sea. The captains called for a rescue search and informed Mr Low's family, who flew to Tioman that night.

HOW HE SURVIVED

Moments before he entered the water, Mr Low had time only to grab a life buoy and his backpack, which was carrying only his passport and his Singapore identity card.

He had no food or water on him.

Still, in the initial period, Mr Low said he had no fears about his predicament, thanks to his Christian faith.

"I was not really scared as I felt that someone would come and save me. I'm religious," said Mr Low. He added that he is a devout Charismatic Christian.

Also, he said he saw 20 red lights in the sky each night throughout the entire period.

"The lights reassured me," said Mr Low.

Also, thoughts about his wife and three sons kept him going.

Mustering every sliver of willpower, he maintained his "mind over body" mantra to keep his head above water and arms stretched out on the buoy.

But he had to remove his T-shirt, shorts and underwear on the second day, as they were bringing him discomfort by rubbing against his sunburnt skin.

He was also feeling uncomfortable from constantly vomiting, as he drank the salty sea water to keep himself hydrated.

The sun burnt his skin, charring him and turning him dark brown.

Mr Low said it stung whenever he put arms or head underwater to cool down, as his sunburnt skin was peeling. At night he was freezing, but he tried to swim around to keep his body warm.

He added that he lost his spectacles when the boat sank, and he could not see where he was going, apart from "colours in the sky and the sea".

"I tried to look at the sunset and tell myself, 'This is the most beautiful sunset. I want to see the sunrise tomorrow'," he said.

On the fourth day, he decided to find more ways to increase his survival.

Almost resorting to drinking his urine due to extreme thirst, he searched for coconut husks and plastic containers to store his waste. He also contemplated catching small crabs for food.

But at 2.30pm, Mr Low was ready to give up all hope.

"I actually told my God, 'I'm already in this pain, so I don't mind going inside the water and going home (to Heaven), or if you think I should go back to my real home and meet my family. Either way, I'm ready.'," he said.

HOW HE WAS RESCUED

Miraculously, two hours later, he saw a 10-storey high ship sailing towards him and his hope was restored.

Crew members aboard the Diogo Cao vessel had spotted him in the water.

After nights of forcing himself to stay awake, Mr Low said he slipped into unconsciousness the moment he spotted the ship approaching him, and also because he knew he was finally safe.

After drifting out at sea on the ring buoy for about 80 hours, the crew found that his arms had become stuck to the rescue device.

As such, there was also no skin left on his arms from the armpits down to the elbows.

When he came to, he found himself lying on a small bed on the ship's deck. Although his eyes remained shut, he heard the reassuring voices of the vessel's Filipino crew.

"They kept telling me: 'Don't worry. You are safe'," said Mr Low.

The next time he woke up, he found himself mid-air, hoisted into the the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Super Puma helicopter.

The RSAF's search-and-rescue team, called Rescue 10, had been alerted by the ship's crew that they had picked up a Singaporean from the sea, said Mr Low.

The RSAF team sent him for emergency treatment at Singapore General Hospital, where he spent seven days in the Intensive Care Unit and was discharged on May 23.

Excess sodium had to be flushed from his body and his family members applied moisturiser on his face every two hours each day.

The RSAF had sent his picture to the Malaysian authorities so that his family could identify him.



Mr John Low with his rescuers from the the Republic of Singapore Air Force's search-and-rescue team. PHOTO: JOHN LOW/FACEBOOK



His wife, 42, and three sons, aged between 28 and 38, who were in Tioman for the four days he was missing, then returned to Singapore.

"I'm very proud of my wife and my kids. They were quite prepared that either I would be found alive or my body would be found floating in the sea. They were quite focused in trying to do what they were supposed to do instead of panicking," said Mr Low.

He was also thankful to the passing ship's crew for spotting him from about five kilometres away even though its cockpit was about 10 storeys high.

"I was as small as a bacteria, but this captain managed to locate me. Whoever spotted me must have an eagle's vision." Mr Low, who said he managed to obtain the ship captain's email address and would be dropping him a thank you message.

Mr Low also made reference to a popular 2001 movie Cast Away featuring actor Tom Hanks, who befriended a volleyball named Wilson after being stranded for four years on a deserted tropical island following a plane crash landing.

"When you are out in the sea alone, every object becomes your friend. If you watched the movie Cast Away, what is shown in the movie was exactly what I experienced," he added.