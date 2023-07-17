Drier weather forecast for rest of July, with several warm nights

SINGAPORE – Drier weather is expected for the rest of July than in the first half of the month, with warm conditions also forecast for the same period, the weatherman said on Monday.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) added that Singapore and the surrounding region may experience less rainfall as the rain band – a cloud and precipitation structure associated with rainfall – shifts northwards, with the passage of Sumatra squalls possibly bringing widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one to two mornings.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

“On the whole, we expect below-average rainfall in the second half of July 2023,” said MSS.

“For the month of July, the total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of the island.”

Warm conditions are expected on most days in the next two weeks, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 deg C, reaching a high of around 35 deg C on one or two days.

“Several nights may also be warm, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the south-east or south, and bring warm and humid air from the sea,” added MSS.

“Night-time temperatures of around 28 deg C can be expected on these nights, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the island.”

Temperatures in the first half of July were 34 deg C and below on all days except July 4 and 5.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.4 deg C was recorded in Choa Chu Kang and Clementi on July 5.

Most parts of Singapore recorded above average rainfall in the first half of July 2023. Kent Ridge recorded rainfall of 113 per cent above average, and Sembawang had rainfall of 56 per cent below average.