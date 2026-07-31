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Drier conditions expected in Singapore in first half of August, after rainy end to July

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C in the first two weeks of August.

SINGAPORE – Dry conditions are expected for the first half of August, with fair and occasionally windy conditions on several days.

Localised short-duration thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory on July 31.

The total rainfall for August’s first fortnight is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

Nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures remaining above 27 deg C on several days.

Reviewing the weather for the second half of July, the Met Service said south-west monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore, with winds blowing mostly from the south-east or south.

On July 22, regional wind convergence brought heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon. The daily total rainfall of 105.8mm recorded at Jurong Pier that day was the highest recorded for the second half of July.