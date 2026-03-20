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Dried pineapple slices product recalled due to undeclared allergen

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The implicated product was found to contain sulphur dioxide, which may result in allergy symptoms including diarrhoea and vomiting for individuals who cannot tolerate sulphites.

The product - Pineapple Slices (400g) - was imported by Tai Sun (Lim Kee) Food Industries.

PHOTOS: SFA

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a dried pineapple slices product after it was found to contain sulphur dioxide, an allergen that was not declared on its packaging label.

The product - Pineapple Slices (400g) - was imported by Tai Sun (Lim Kee) Food Industries and sold at its warehouse factory sales. It has an expiry date of July 30, 2026.

Consumers who are allergic or intolerant to sulphites should not eat the product, SFA said in a statement on March 20.

Those who have eaten it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, it added.

They may also contact their point of purchase if they have any questions.

Sulphites is commonly used as a food additive and is typically tested for as sulphur dioxide, which is a gaseous substance.

While it do not pose food safety issues to most consumers, excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can result in hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting in some people who may be sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s laws, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

The product recall is ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.