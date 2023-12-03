Dried mangoes help S’pore negotiators sweeten deal at COP28 meetings

Q: Hi, Yi Jun, could you tell us a little more about the work that you do for the global stocktake?

A: The global stocktake is a once-in-five-years assessment on the collective progress towards the Paris Agreement goals. In the most basic terms, it looks at how countries are doing to collectively meet their climate targets and keep the 1.5 deg C warming within each.

We are looking forward to seeing how the outcomes will inform countries in the enhancement and update of their climate targets, otherwise known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Q: How many negotiators does Singapore typically send to these COP conferences?

A: There is a wide array of topics that are discussed at these COPs and these include mitigation, adaptation and carbon markets. So Singapore has a wide array of issues to cover.

In general, we have around 30 negotiators from across the whole of government covering the various topics that come up in the COP.

Q: When countries are not able to agree on something, how do you help Singapore get what it wants out of a negotiation?

A: I think at heart, what we do is to preserve and protect Singapore’s interests, but also to work with countries to form compromises – by proposing bridging language in the text, for example, and understanding the perspectives of the different parties. We try to bring different people together, like a bridge builder, and push the process forward.

Q: What is your COP survival tip?

A: Drink lots of coffee in the morning, and bring around a lot of snacks that will keep us – and our counterparts going, such as chocolate bars, dried mangoes and chips. It is these little things that give you a little boost when you need it.

Q: What is your favourite thing about COP?

A: I think one of the best things about COP for me is the people. There are very few platforms where you will really meet people from all over the world, and every country is represented at COP.

One of the things I love about the people here is that no matter where we come from, everyone shares a common passion for, and belief in the importance of addressing the pernicious challenge that climate change is.

I think that shared sense of purpose creates a sense of community, even if we may have our differences at times as we represent our national positions.

Q: If there is one person you could invite to COP, who would it be?

A: I think young people have a very big role to play in addressing climate change. If I could, and if carbon budgets were not an issue, I wish that I could bring every young person to COP at least once to see what it is like to talk about climate change issues, to see the different complexities that we have to think about when we address it, but to show them especially that we care, and we are doing our best as governments as well to try to solve the climate problems that we face.