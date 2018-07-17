Dreamy wonderland at arts festival

Visitors to an event in Toa Payoh Central could be forgiven for wanting an early night, as it features a mega-sized children's bedroom. Retiree Leong Fong Mei, 66, and her seven-year-old grandson Aegen Chiang were among those who admired a giant patc
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Visitors to an event in Toa Payoh Central could be forgiven for wanting an early night, as it features a mega-sized children's bedroom.

Retiree Leong Fong Mei, 66, and her seven-year-old grandson Aegen Chiang were among those who admired a giant patchwork blanket covering a 7m-by-5m bed at the Whimsical Arts Wonderland outdoor installation on Sunday.

It forms part of this year's PassionArts Festival 2018 - a nine-week nationwide community arts event.

The event was launched by Senior Minister of State for Education and Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

The blanket, part of a Bedtime Stories exhibit, was stitched together by 1,000 residents. The exhibition will be open to the public until Saturday.

