Drawing on their imagination

Pupils aged seven to 12 had to use their imagination to flesh out the theme of "Clean is Beautiful" at an annual art competition by tissue paper brand Beautex, held at the Singapore Flyer yesterday.

Winning designs will be printed on Beautex tissue boxes, and proceeds from their sale - from this month to November - will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The initiative garnered more than $30,000 for the fund last year. In the past decade or so, Beautex has raised more than $200,000 for the fund, which provides pocket money to children from low-income families.

More than 100 pupils took part in yesterday's event, depicting everything from the Singapore Flyer itself to a clean home to scenes of nature in their artwork.

The competition aims to encourage primary school pupils to express themselves through imaginative and creative works of art.