Drawing inspiration

Renowned sculptor Sun Yu-li and a group of former offenders giving a fresh look to Parklane Shopping Mall's carpark by painting a mural on one of its walls yesterday.

Called Turning Points, the mural was designed and painted by Sun, artist Barry Yeow, and former inmates from the Visual Arts Hub in Changi Prison Complex.

The project is curated by Global Cultural Alliance, a unit of The Rice Company Limited that works with people who have experienced poverty and incarceration, and are in need of mental health support.