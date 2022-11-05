Dragon boat race and concert celebrate inclusivity in return after two-year hiatus

SINGAPORE – The light drizzle at PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay on Saturday morning did nothing to dampen the spirits of the 458 participants at the DB Hearts Challenge 2022.

The annual race, which began in 2017, allows all dragon boat paddlers, including those with disabilities, to enjoy the activity.

It was one of two events involving people with disabilities that made a comeback on Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2019, DB Hearts, a ground-up initiative comprising volunteers from the local dragon boat community that seeks to be inclusive, has co-organised the race with PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay. The race was previously co-organised by DB Hearts and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association.

Mr Desmond Koh, co-founder of DB Hearts, said the partnership between PAssion Wave and DB Hearts provided people with disabilities the opportunity to experience competitive dragon boat race-training programmes and race alongside able-bodied paddlers in local community regattas.

This year’s race involved 378 paddlers and 80 volunteers, with the paddlers competing under five main categories: Survivor Open, Corporate Open, Hearts of Passion, Adaptive Open (Intellectual) and Adaptive Open (Sensory).

Three teams of 22 paddlers each competed in the Adaptive Open (Intellectual) category, which is for paddlers with autism and Down syndrome.

Cher Yi Rui, a 16-year-old with autism who was part of the winning team in this category, picked up the sport in 2018, and was excited to compete in the race.

“I trained very hard for the race, so I am happy that I am part of the winning team,” he said.

Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and for Social and Family Development, was guest of honour at the event. He flagged off the finals of the two Adaptive Open categories.

A biannual concert featuring people with disabilities also returned on Saturday after two years, with performances by three bands.

The Transforming Disability Into Music Ability – Learn In Faith, Serve And Love concert was jointly organised by social enterprise Faith Music Centre and imPAct @ Hong Lim Green. It was supported by the Enabling Lives Initiative Grant, which is funded by Tote Board and administered by SG Enable.

The bands – The Young Hearts Band, Fire Rainbow Band and Cactus Rose Band – include people with physical disabilities or are intellectually challenged. They were formed in partnership with Faith Music Centre and social service agencies such as the Association for Persons with Special Needs.