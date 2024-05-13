DPM Wong’s choice of deputies the ‘safe’ option: Observers

SINGAPORE - In selecting two experienced ministers as his deputies in his first Cabinet, Singapore’s next prime minister Lawrence Wong made a safe choice for both the country and the People’s Action Party (PAP), observers said.

They noted that the leadership transition from PM Lee Hsien Loong to Deputy Prime Minister Wong occurs at a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, with a general election to be held within the next 18 months.

DPM Wong, 51, who will be sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, will continue as Finance Minister.

He announced on May 13 that his two deputies will be Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and current Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, 63.

Describing Mr Gan’s nomination as a “political masterstroke”, Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said having two experienced DPMs will be pivotal in mitigating uncertainty and unpredictability in the governing of Singapore.

“This is a principled pragmatist cabinet that will continue playing a pivotal role in enhancing the domestic social compact and navigating the Singapore vessel in external waters amid both geopolitical and geo-economic headwinds and tailwinds,” he added.

PM Lee’s first cabinet in 2004 also comprised two Deputy Prime Ministers who were senior to him – Dr Tony Tan and Professor S. Jayakumar.

Several observers said, though, that the choice of Mr Gan in particular came as a surprise.

Singapore Management University’s Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan said that while Mr Gan is deserving, well-recognised and even-tempered, not appointing a contemporary as one of his DPMs could lead some to wonder if it is because DPM Wong could not find a peer he can work closely with and whether the 4G (fourth-generation) team “lacks cohesion and unity”.

Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies Gillian Koh also pointed out that Mr Gan was the party chairman but stood down in November 2022.

“So, politically, you cannot blame anyone for making the mistake of thinking that his trajectory would take him in the opposite direction,” she said.

Mr Gan, 65, does not currently hold a position in the ruling party’s top decision-making body, its central executive committee (CEC).

DPM Wong was chosen as the leader of the PAP’s 4G team in April 2022 and made deputy secretary-general of the CEC, while DPM Heng was appointed chairman.

The party leadership is currently supported by two other prominent 4G leaders – Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, 54, and National Development Minister Desmond Lee, 47 – who were installed as assistant secretary-generals in November 2022.

The new line-up announced on May 13 had Mr Chan, Mr Lee and other ministers retaining the portfolios they currently hold in PM Lee’s cabinet.

This means Mr Teo Chee Hean, 69, will remain Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security; Dr Ng Eng Hen, 65, will remain Defence Minister; Mr K. Shanmugam, 65, will stay on as Home Affairs and Law Minister; and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, 63, will continue as Minister for Foreign Affairs.